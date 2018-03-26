Ghana: Man Nabbed for Impersonation

Solomon Aryee has been arrested by the police for alleged impersonation and putting in false Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) claim.

The suspect, unemployed, reported the death of Samuel Fiifi Blackson, a former employee of Ghana Education Service, and claimed he was the only surviving brother of the deceased. Aryee also alleged that the late Blackson had only two children.

However, investigations carried out by officers of SSNIT, Accra North branch, revealed that the suspect provided misleading information, and used forged documents to claim the benefits of the deceased.

Mrs. Leticia Asare, Benefits Officer, SSNIT, who filed a report at the Kaneshie Police Station, following the arrest and detention of Aryee, last Friday, said the late Blackson left behind six children, a wife and siblings.

According to her, Blackson's wife and children live at Twifo Praso in the Central Region.

Mrs Asare said the late Blackson and Aryee were not related by blood, and that the suspect was related to a woman the deceased had a child with.

Mrs. Asare said SSNIT found out that the information suspect gave concerning Blackson's next of kin and head of family were false.

She said the suspect informed SSNIT authorities that Blackson died in 2014, but investigations revealed he died in 2010, adding that the suspect would be put before court soon.