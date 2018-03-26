26 March 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 40 Black Satellites Players Invited

Forty players have been invited to camp as the national Under-20 male team begins preparations for their upcoming Africa Under-20 Nations Cup qualifiers.

The players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence, Prampram, today at 4pm.

The Black Satellites will begin their qualifying games in May where they could face the winner of the first round qualifier between Tunisia and Algeria.

The invited players are Abeka Luis (Eleven Wonders), Selasi Bless Bakai (Hearts), Mark Agyekum, Godfred Asiamah (Ashgold), Bright Andoh (Liberty Professionals), Frederick Asare and Mohammed Lamin (Accra Lions), Kwame Antwi (Accra Young Wise), Prince Asempa and Kweku Osie Bonsu (Bechem United).

Others are Godfred Adjei and Stephen Amankona (Berekum Chelsea), George Dwubeng and Maxwell Arthur (Dreams FC), Bright Owusu - Unistar Academy, Abdulai Ibrahim - Ebusua Dwarfs, Benjamin Boakye - Elmina Sharks, Francis Atsu - GT. Olympics, Samuel Baah - Hearts of Lions, Paul Abanga - Inter Allies, Abdul Nasiru Hamza - Inter Allies, Thomas Kofi Usher - Karela FC, Mohammed Abubakari - Karela FC, Douglas Owusu Ansah - Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Addo - Liberty Professionals, Nasiru Bakari Banahene - Liberty Professionals, Tahiru Awudu - Medeama SC, Adjei Boakye - Medeama SC and Emmanuel Kumah - Mighty Jets.

The rest are Ali Abdul Rahim - Mighty Jets, Derick Adjei Boye - Nania FC, Prince Osei - Nania FC, Adams Mohammed - Okyeman Planners, Richard Amon Kotey - Okyeman Planners, Aminu Mohammed - Wa All Stars, Abdul Nafiw Iddrisu - Wa All Stars, Bashiru Gambo - Tema Youth

James Ankorful - Tema Youth, Hamidu Awudu Fataw - Vision FC and Sharani Zuberu - Dreams FC.

