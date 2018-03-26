Ghana: Instil Ethical Conduct in Your Engineering Practice - - President Charges Engineers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged engineers to instil ethical conduct in their practice to ensure their projects are delivered on time, conform with quality standards and within budget.

He, therefore, called on the leadership of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) to see to it that its members conformed to professional standards in their engineering practice so that projects were executed without blemish.

It was contained in a speech read on behalf of the President by Mr Boakye Agyarko, Minister of Energy at the 49th Presidential Inauguration and Banquet to celebrate 50 years of GhIE existence and to climax the 2018 Engineering Week celebration held at Teiman in Accra last Friday.

The occasion saw Ing. Steve A. Amoaning-Yankson being inaugurated as the new President of the GhIE. Twelve engineers were also elevated to the status of Fellows of GhIE.

President Akufo-Addo said the theme for the 50th anniversary: "GhIE @50: Engineering Ghana's Sustainable Development" sat perfectly well with his vision of transforming Ghana beyond aid, and said, "if we take a critical look at your theme, we would come to the conclusion that it is critical to ensure the long-term operation and maintenance of the infrastructure in the country."

The President assured Ghanaian engineers that his government was ready to work with them in various engineering fields to enhance the quality of services and infrastructure in Ghana.

Delivering his inaugural address, Ing. Amoaning-Yankson told his fellow engineers that, "to stay relevant, we must develop our engineering institutions to offer training and mentorship to shape the attitudes and behavioural patterns for the next generations of engineering practitioners."

"Particularly for our members in the civil and public service, character ethics must be recognised as the foundation of success. The critical ingredients are integrity, humility, simplicity, courage, justice and modesty," he added.

Handing over the baton of authority to the new President, Ing. Mrs Carlien Bou-Chedid, the outgoing President of GhIE, thanked WINE (Women in Engineering) members, Council members, past Presidents and staff of GhIE for their great support in assisting her, as the first female President of GhIE, to deliver her mandate flawlessly.

Fraternal messages were delivered by their engineering counterparts from Nigeria, Rwanda and Sierra Leone.

Past Presidents of GhIE, Council members, engineers from all over the country and the general public were at the banquet, where a 50th anniversary cake was cut.

The 2018 Engineering Week celebration and the year-long Golden Jubilee anniversary celebration were proudly supported by Tullow Oil, VRA, G&J Technical Services Ltd, Bui Power Authority, Ghana Gas, GHACEM and other sponsors.