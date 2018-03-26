26 March 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mchinji District Hospital Burns Expired Drugs Worth K28 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aaron Banda

Mchinji — Mchinji District Hospital on Thursday last week burnt expired drugs worth K28 million which it received from donors and purchased from the Central Medical Stores Trust.

The ceremony, which took place at the hospital's dumping site, was witnessed by officials from the district hospital, district council, Treasury, Police and Pharmacy and Poisons Board, among other among other stakeholders.

The district hospital's Public Relations Officer, Owen Chataika said it was ideal to burn the drugs because they expired and were deemed poisonous for human consumption.

He further said apart from expiring of some drugs, others have been burnt after the change of regimens like Sulphadoxine Pyrimethatrine (SP) and Lamefantrine Artemether (LA).

Among other drugs the hospital burnt were pain killers, injections, antiretroviral drugs, TB drugs and Malaria drugs.

According to the PRO, most of the burnt drugs were donations from different development partners which came in large quantities but only had a year to expire.

"We are not saying donations are bad, but most of the drugs that we receive are in large quantities and also they come when they will soon get expired. This looks like we are failing to use them and this is the end result," he said.

Malawi

Indigenous and Conservation Agriculture Technologies Curbing Fall Armyworm

Synod of Livingstonia Development Department (SOLDEV) has been conducting a research since November last year (2017) on… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.