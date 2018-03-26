Kenyans Shine in Warsaw Half Marathon

Kenyans Ezrah Kiprotich Sang and Polline Wanjiku Njeru on Sunday emerged the champions of the 2018 Warsaw Half Marathon held in Poland.

Kiprotich, who clocked 61:37, said he was happy with his results after a battle with the humid conditions which slowed him in the race.

"It was humid and I even tried to increase my pace but it proved difficult. The winds slowed me down and thus I was not able to record my best time," said Kiprotich.

Kassa Mekashaw from Ethiopia came in second after clocking 61:52, while Kenyan's Hillary Kiptum was third after timing 62:18.

Wanjiku clocked 70:01, though her target was to register a brilliant run.

"The race was tough and I really wanted to record my best time, but there was lots of wind which slowed my pace," said Wanjiku, who was targeting a course record.

Wanjiku was too careful not to be beaten by the athletes from Ethiopia, who managed to come in second and third position.

"She started the race at a fast pace and I think she wanted to beat the Ethiopians. But after 16km, she asked me to slow down a little bi," said race pacemaker Pawel Ochal.

Birhan Mhretu Gebrekidan clocked 70:26 ahead of her compatriot Maeregu Hayelom Shegae who timed 70:52.