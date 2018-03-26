25 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyans Shine in Warsaw Half Marathon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Rotich

Kenyans Ezrah Kiprotich Sang and Polline Wanjiku Njeru on Sunday emerged the champions of the 2018 Warsaw Half Marathon held in Poland.

Kiprotich, who clocked 61:37, said he was happy with his results after a battle with the humid conditions which slowed him in the race.

"It was humid and I even tried to increase my pace but it proved difficult. The winds slowed me down and thus I was not able to record my best time," said Kiprotich.

Kassa Mekashaw from Ethiopia came in second after clocking 61:52, while Kenyan's Hillary Kiptum was third after timing 62:18.

Wanjiku clocked 70:01, though her target was to register a brilliant run.

"The race was tough and I really wanted to record my best time, but there was lots of wind which slowed my pace," said Wanjiku, who was targeting a course record.

Wanjiku was too careful not to be beaten by the athletes from Ethiopia, who managed to come in second and third position.

"She started the race at a fast pace and I think she wanted to beat the Ethiopians. But after 16km, she asked me to slow down a little bi," said race pacemaker Pawel Ochal.

Birhan Mhretu Gebrekidan clocked 70:26 ahead of her compatriot Maeregu Hayelom Shegae who timed 70:52.

Kenya

Court Rejects Bid to Allow Boda Bodas in Nairobi CBD

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua has lost a bid to have boda boda operators allowed to access the CBD. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.