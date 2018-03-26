26 March 2018

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Minister Mapisa-Nqakula Must Take Stronger Action Against SANDF Member

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Kobus Marais

The DA will write to the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to request that she investigate an allegation of hate speech and race-based incitement of violence involving Major Mohlala of the South African Defence Force's (SANDF) Signal Formation at the Wonderboom-Military Base in Pretoria.

Major Mohlala reacted to a photo on social media of a badly beaten 80-year-old man saying that the attackers "should actually have poked out his eyes and tongue so that the last people he would ever see, were the killers and he could go to his grave with the nightmare."

Further Major Mohlala stated that "Apartheid is in him. All of these old white people think we are stupid when they say they were opposed to apartheid. We will not forget what they have done. Now it is the white people's turn."

There is no justification for such hateful commentary by any South African. Given the position held by Major Mohlala in the SANDF, these remarks are simply unacceptable.

Apparently, Major Mohlala has only received a warning of future disciplinary action. This is simply not enough given the seriousness of his breach of non-racialism and respect for human dignity.

Minister Mapisa-Nqakula must initiate the appropriate disciplinary processes against Major Mohlala, urgently.

The DA will also report the matter to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for further investigation.

Major Mohlala has the privilege of serving in our armed forces. His mandate is to protect our nation, not to add to the high levels of crime or promoting violence and racial hatred.

The Minister must urgently address this matter with the seriousness it deserves.

Kobus Marais MP

DA Shadow Minister of Defence and Military Veterans

South Africa

Govt Pushes to Combat HIV Among Girls #Blessed By Sugar Daddies

Before 20-year-old Lebogang Motsumi even had sex with her first "blesser" - or sugar daddy - a successful, married,… Read more »

Read the original article on DA.

Copyright © 2018 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.