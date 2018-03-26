South Africa: Minister Xasa Must Explain Scrapping of FNB Stampede Investigation

press release

The decision by new Sport and Recreation Minister, Tokozile Xasa, to call off an inquiry into the deaths of two people after a stampede at the FNB Stadium is disheartening as a full investigation into the incident would have given the victims' families closure.

The public needs to know why the inquiry was called off and Minister Xasa must prove that she was not pressured into this decision by ANC members or the Premier Soccer League leadership.

It is unfair for this inquiry to be scrapped when other ministerial inquiries are allowed to proceed. We need to understand what led to the stampede so that a tragic event like this never happens again.

The Department of Sport and Recreation is allocated money to be used for sports development and the probe into the FNB stampede would have contributed to this by ensuring an improvement in the safety and security of our stadiums. The DA will not rest until we get answers as to why the probe was called off.

Tsepo Mhlongo MP

DA Shadow Minister of Sport & Recreation