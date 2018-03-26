26 March 2018

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Minister Xasa Must Explain Scrapping of FNB Stampede Investigation

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Tsepo Mhlongo

The decision by new Sport and Recreation Minister, Tokozile Xasa, to call off an inquiry into the deaths of two people after a stampede at the FNB Stadium is disheartening as a full investigation into the incident would have given the victims' families closure.

The public needs to know why the inquiry was called off and Minister Xasa must prove that she was not pressured into this decision by ANC members or the Premier Soccer League leadership.

It is unfair for this inquiry to be scrapped when other ministerial inquiries are allowed to proceed. We need to understand what led to the stampede so that a tragic event like this never happens again.

The Department of Sport and Recreation is allocated money to be used for sports development and the probe into the FNB stampede would have contributed to this by ensuring an improvement in the safety and security of our stadiums. The DA will not rest until we get answers as to why the probe was called off.

Tsepo Mhlongo MP

DA Shadow Minister of Sport & Recreation

South Africa

Govt Pushes to Combat HIV Among Girls #Blessed By Sugar Daddies

Before 20-year-old Lebogang Motsumi even had sex with her first "blesser" - or sugar daddy - a successful, married,… Read more »

Read the original article on DA.

Copyright © 2018 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.