Malawi: Indigenous and Conservation Agriculture Technologies Curbing Fall Armyworm

Rumphi — Synod of Livingstonia Development Department (SOLDEV) has been conducting a research since November last year (2017) on combating fall army worm through the use of indigenous and conservational agriculture technologies.

According to the project authorities, the research preliminary findings are already showing positive results.

SOLDEV's project coordinator, Richard Sulu told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview that the fall army worm research project is being conducted around Mhuju in Rumphi District and is expected to end in August 2020.

He said preliminary findings have revealed that farmers who are using indigenous alongside conservational agriculture technologies are yielding positive results.

"This project is using low cost technologies and this is more of participatory research where we are involving farmers on the ground.

"Those crops that are protected by indigenous innovations such as the use of fish beans and red paper among others are bearing fruits, however we are yet to have the final findings of the research," Sulu said.

He said using indigenous innovations and low cost technologies is important because farmers they are working with cannot afford some of the chemicals recommended to deal with the pest.

"What we want at the end of the day is to make sure that farmers have enough food to eat. So the main issue is to find ways on how to combat the fall army worm," he said.

Rumphi District's crop protection officer, Leonard Chirwa, confirmed that use of indigenous innovations to fight fall army worm was proving to be effective.

"We visited farmers that are participating in the research and saw that the project is showing positive results," Chirwa said.

The research project is run with funds from the Scottish Government through Climate Justice Innovation Fund.