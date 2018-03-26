South Africa: Musician Jennifer Ferguson Proceeds With Criminal Charge Against Danny Jordaan

press release

Johannesburg — On the 21 March 2018 , I decided to proceed with a criminal charge against Danny Jordaan for rape. The disclosure of this rape was initially widely reported on 18 October 2017 My initial intent had been to settle this matter outside of the process of legal prosecution.

To this end I offered Mr Jordaan the opportunity to engage with me in a mediative process outside of formal legal action. This offer sought to be consistent of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation process.

This TRC process acknowledged the common humanity and need for healing of both the victim and the perpetrator and a place where one’s mutual humanity can be revived.

Despite this offer, he chose not to engage with me and denied the allegation through a media statement ( date) There are other survivers of sexual misconduct who will now stand with me.

This decision has come out of after many months of discussions, legal advise and deep personal cosideration. I do not seek monetary award but justice for myself and every victim of abuse in this country in the hope that other survivers will be assisted to disclose and find justice, support and healing.

The #metoo #wetoo campaign is revealing worldwide the systemic and silent abuse of women.

Above all, I am also committed to the inclusion of men’s voices in this campaign where difficult conversations about sexuality can take place and where mutual respect and deeper understanding can be found and abuse against women reduced and finally overcome.

Jennifer Ferguson/Johannesburg