Dar es Salaam — Tanzania has spent a total of Sh161.9 billion (about $72 million) during the past few months on improving some 170 health centres, President John Magufuli has said.

Upon completion of the improvement exercise, the 170 health centres will be capable of performing emergency operations on pregnant women and children as the country seeks to further reduce maternal death and child mortality.

"The improvement would enable the country to reduce child mortality from 556 in 100,000 live births to 225 in 100,000 live births by the year 2020," President Magufuli said on Monday, March 26, during a function to unveil 181 vehicles - worth Sh20.75 billion - belonging to the Medical Stores Department (MSD).

The vehicles, funded by the Global Fund, will be used for distribution of medicine and medical supplies across the country.

Apart from upgrading the 170 health centres, said Dr Maguduli, the government has also built a 268 more health centres.

This has brought the total number of such facilities across the country to 7,284.

The government is also building more health facilities.

"This includes construction of regional hospitals in the new regions of Njombe, Geita, Katavi and Simiyu. We are also introducing and improvng specialized services in various hospitals in the country," he said.