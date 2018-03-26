Sudan to Boost Border Trade With Chad

El Geneina — The procedures at the border crossings in West Darfur must be improved in order to boost the trade with Chad, says the Sudanese Minister of Commerce.

After meeting with the West Darfur Minister of Finance, Dr El Hadi Adam, in El Geneina on Sunday, Commerce Minister Hatim El Sir Ali stressed the need to simplify the trade procedures work at the border crossings.

He told reporters in the state capital that his ministry "has been working to create the appropriate environment for the transit of goods and various kinds of commercial exchanges with [Sudan's] neighbouring countries".

He said that improved border trade will enhance stability in the border areas and provide a means of livelihood for many, the official Sudanese News Agency reported on Sunday. Local and small craft industries will also be revitalised by the measures.

The West Darfur Finance Minister praised the role of the federal Ministry of Commerce in activating the trade between Sudan and Chad that will prevent the smuggling in the western region.

He said that the state is ready to sign the border trade protocol and identify the lists of permitted merchandise agreed upon by the two sides in coordination with the West Darfur state Trade Ministry.