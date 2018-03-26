Malawi: Refurbished Sunbird Sportsman's Bar Officially Opens

The newly refurbished Sunbird Sportsman's Bar officially opened its doors to the general public Friday evening with management of Sunbird Mount Soche, which houses the modern facility assuring patrons of unrivaled services.

The bar was closed mid-December last year to pave way for renovations, which have exactly lasted three months, giving the place a new ambiance and creating more space for patrons.

Sunbird Mount Soche General Manager Joshua Shaba said during the re-launch of the bar that management decided to upgrade the old facility to give it a new look that conforms with modern international standards.

"Apart from creating more space, we have made several improvements to the bar and brought in new state-of-the-art furniture. We have also adjusted the opening time from 16.00hrs to 11.00hrs to allow customers have lunch in the bar, which will also be serving cappuccino. Our aim is to give customers a value for their money," said Shaba.

According to Shaba, the bar will also be offering disco entertainment on daily basis and live band entertainment every Friday evening.

To mark the re-launch, the bar organized a Happy Hour, which saw patrons winning assorted prices including crates of Carlsberg beer. The bar also offered a free Carlsberg beer for every purchase of a single Carlsberg beer.

Popular football commentator Steve Banda of MBC Radio, who was one of the lucky customers praised management of Sunbird Mount Soche for renovating the bar to modern standards: "As a sportsman myself, I have been frequenting this bar for a long time and I am pleased with the improvements that have been made. This is exactly what we see in other countries," said Banda.