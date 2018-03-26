26 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Refurbished Sunbird Sportsman's Bar Officially Opens

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leonard Sharrah

The newly refurbished Sunbird Sportsman's Bar officially opened its doors to the general public Friday evening with management of Sunbird Mount Soche, which houses the modern facility assuring patrons of unrivaled services.

The bar was closed mid-December last year to pave way for renovations, which have exactly lasted three months, giving the place a new ambiance and creating more space for patrons.

Sunbird Mount Soche General Manager Joshua Shaba said during the re-launch of the bar that management decided to upgrade the old facility to give it a new look that conforms with modern international standards.

"Apart from creating more space, we have made several improvements to the bar and brought in new state-of-the-art furniture. We have also adjusted the opening time from 16.00hrs to 11.00hrs to allow customers have lunch in the bar, which will also be serving cappuccino. Our aim is to give customers a value for their money," said Shaba.

According to Shaba, the bar will also be offering disco entertainment on daily basis and live band entertainment every Friday evening.

To mark the re-launch, the bar organized a Happy Hour, which saw patrons winning assorted prices including crates of Carlsberg beer. The bar also offered a free Carlsberg beer for every purchase of a single Carlsberg beer.

Popular football commentator Steve Banda of MBC Radio, who was one of the lucky customers praised management of Sunbird Mount Soche for renovating the bar to modern standards: "As a sportsman myself, I have been frequenting this bar for a long time and I am pleased with the improvements that have been made. This is exactly what we see in other countries," said Banda.

Malawi

Mwenifumbo Promises to Make Aford More Stronger

Karonga Central member of Parliament (MP) Frank Mwenifumbo has said he has expressed his interest to contest for… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.