South African Qualifications Authority Launches a Pilot Digital Certificate of Evaluation to Benefit Learners

The South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) will be launching a pilot digital Certificate of Evaluation for the benefit of holders of foreign qualifications at a media briefing in Pretoria. SAQA is the first Qualifications Authority in the world to launch such a digital certificate so come witness history being made!
The media briefing will be held as follows:
Date: Today, 26 March 2018
Time: 10:00
Venue: Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard & Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria
Note: There will be a video link to Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town
RSVP and media enquires:
Tumelo Modisane T
el: 012 431 5091
Cell: 083 341 4950
Email: tmodisane@saqa.org.za
Event Category:
Media briefings
Issued by: Department of Higher Education and Training