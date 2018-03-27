Photo: @ProfJNMoyo/Twitter

Jonathan Moyo's tweet, asking for help from African leaders.

Former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo has sent out a public appeal to African leaders including Thabo Mbeki to save ousted President Robert Mugabe from harassment by authorities in Harare.

Moyo used his Twitter account to call on Rwandan President and current African Union chairperson, Paul Kagame, South African leader, Cyril Rhamaposa and Ugandan strongman, Yoweri Museveni, as well as former leaders to help Mugabe.

"HE P Kagame, HE C Rhamaposa, HE (Thabo) Mbeki (former President of South Africa), HE B (Benjamin) Mkapa (former President of Tanzania), HE O (Olesegun) Obasanjo (former President of Nigeria), HE Y Museveni and HE K (Koffi) Annan (former UN secretary general). Coup rulers in Zimbabwe are persecuting your brother Cde Mugabe. Please check on him," Moyo said.

Moyo was a leading figure in a faction of the ruling Zanu PF party then known as Generation 40 that was vanquished by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Team Lacoste with assistance from the military last year in November.

Mugabe was forced to resign after the army staged a largely bloodless coup paving the way for Mnangagwa who had been fired in early November as Vice President to sweep to power.

Mugabe at the time negotiated for immunity and protection of his wealth with army commanders during the transition. After taking over Mnangagwa also promised to protect Mugabe.

However, in February Mugabe broke his silence and told then visiting African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat that he had been forced to resign through a coup. Mugabe also said his wife was harassed daily.

The former Zanu PF leader, early this month, then told journalists that Mnangagwa had masterminded the coup and hence was an "illegitimate" leader. He also said his workers were harassed.

Reports also indicated Mugabe had promised to support a new opposition party led by former Mashonaland East provincial Affairs Minister Ambrose Mutinhiri and that includes former G40s like Patrick Zhuwawo, Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and former First Lady Grace.

At the weekend, State media reported that Grace is being investigated for alleged ivory smuggling.