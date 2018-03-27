Nigerians React to MMM Founder's Death

Sergei Mavrodi the founder of MMM is dead.

According to a report carried by the Russian media, the Russian businessman was rushed to the hospital on the 25th of March after several complaints of chest pain but is said to have died on the same day. He was 62 years.

Nigerians have taken to their social platforms to express their feelings:

I have finally found closure... No hope of getting my money back as Founder of MMM Sergey Mavrodi dies.#MMM

-- Olawunmi Olaboye (@Officialboye) March 26, 2018

MMM founer Sergey Mavrodi is dead. Died of heart attack. U cant eat Nigerians money just like that, ask Abacha 😅 pic.twitter.com/bgOuTx3fOy

-- D U B E M (@no_rookie) March 26, 2018

So which MMM state chapter finally killed Mavrodi? My money would be on Edo. Closely followed by Kogi. And then the Slay Mamas Chapter.

That guy had it coming.

-- Babanla (@biolakazeem) March 26, 2018

So you people finally killed the #MMM dude? You even made it to look like accident (heart attack) sef.

Wow, no words... 😔

-- March_28th 👑 (@fabulous203) March 26, 2018

After duping millions of people, MMM founder has died of a heart attack in a Russian hospital. Oh well, the stresses of the people who have been duped have caught up to him and finished him.

Sergei Mavrodi pic.twitter.com/hAEoyMPaQl

-- Gift Phiri (@MGTHEFIRST_SA) March 26, 2018

MMM Founder, Mavrodi is dead.

I'm sure our money that tyn consumed killed him.

Nigerians have gone to look for correct charm to kill him... . 😀 😁 😂 😀 😁 😂 😀 😁 😂 😀 😁 😂 😀 😁 😂 😀 😁 😂 😀 😁 😂 😀 😁 😂 😀 😁 😂 😀 😁 😂

-- JAJ 🇳🇬🇳🇬✌ (@Jajdgenius) March 26, 2018

After duping millions of people, MMM founder has died of a heart attack in a Russian hospital. Oh well, do not RIP Sergei Mavrodi pic.twitter.com/wACl2xcK4n

-- Ogedola (@oge_dola) March 26, 2018

Mavrodi was born with a heart problem and was good at Mathematics and Physics. Since his first arrest in 1984 over economic illegal activities, he has been in and out of court cases.

MMM became fully operational in Nigeria in 2016. It was embraced by Nigerians and seen as a quick money-making venture. Nigerians ignored warnings by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), investors, previous records and religious bodies to Nigerians to desist from investing in the Ponzi scheme.

When the system crashed for unknown reasons in 2016, a total of N18billion was thrown into the sea resulting in the death of many. Despite plans to revive the business in 2017, it yielded little success.

Guardian contacted the MMM office in Nigeria and a "Danny- Consultant" described the news as false. "That is a false statement... Please stop the panic attack. It doesn't help. All mavros are safe and ok", he said