Nigeria: Borno Denies Closing Boarding Schools Over Boko Haram Attacks

Photo: Premium Times

Dapchi school shut down over abduction.

Maiduguri — Borno State Government, Monday, said it had not closed all its boarding secondary schools for fear of Boko Haram attacks as reported in some national dailies (not Vanguard).

The state's Commissioner for Education, Mallam Musa Kubo, told newsmen in Maiduguri that since the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls in April 2014, all schools were closed, stressing that the state government, through his Ministry, reopened all the boarding schools, except in areas like Marte, Gajigana, Miringa, Bama and other places considered unsafe.

According to him, students in those areas were relocated and merged with Government Secondary Schools, Yerwa, in Maiduguri and Biu Local Government Area.

His words: "I am happy to inform you that all our boarding schools are in session and our students receiving their teachings in conducive atmosphere.

"During the peak of the insurgency, the state government was left with no option than to close down all our primary and secondary schools across the state. But we reopened them in September 2016. And since then we have not witnessed any problem of insurgency in our schools.

"I want to urge the public to dismiss report that Borno State Government has closed its boarding schools. It will interest you to know that even in Chibok, we have our students who are to write their final year WAEC/NECO very soon.

"Although WAEC/NECO officials insisted that they will not go to Chibok, I will lead my officials to relocate students to Maiduguri to sit for the exams."