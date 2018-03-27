Nigeria: Bill Gates Hits Nigeria Again

The founder and Chairman of Bill and Melinda Foundation, Bill Gates has again criticised Nigeria's Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, noting that Nigeria would become an engine of growth if the government gets health and education right.

He disclosed this in an interview with CNN on Monday.

Recall that Gates had said that President Buhari's Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, cannot solve the current Nigerians problems. A statement he made at the national economic council meeting on Thursday, last week.

Faulting Bill Gates statements, the Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai, said, "It is not correct to say that the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan does not give primacy to human capital, it is not correct.

"The plan has enough provision for human capital, it is a Federal Government's plan. What is needed is for states to have similar plans as well as adequate provisions for healthcare and education because the bulk of the burden for healthcare and education really rests on states government.

"The disease burden of the country is largely at the primary healthcare level and this primary healthcare system is broken completely. We need to rebuild it."

But speaking today with CNN, Bill Gates opined that "As a partner in Nigeria, I am saying the current plan is inadequate.

"Nigeria has all these young people and the current quality and quantity of investment in these young generations; in health and education just isn't good enough. So, I was very direct.

"If they can get health and education right, they will be an engine of growth not just for themselves but for all of Africa", he said.