26 March 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Here's the Man Who Has Rejected Kenyatta's Job Offer

Photo: Nairobi News
Kenya Rural Roads Authority Director-General John Ogango (centre) accompanies Infrastructure Principal Secretary John Mosonik (right) and Seme MP James Nyikal during inspection of Maseno-Kombewa-Kalandini road on September 1, 2016.
By Ibrahim Oruko

One of President Uhuru Kenyatta's picks for ambassadorial job has turned down the offer citing personal reasons.

Mr John Ogango, who was among the four individuals the president picked for deployment to foreign missions, says he has pressing issues and cannot take up the job.

Two weeks ago, Mr Kenyatta filled vacant positions in the offices of principal secretaries and foreign missions.

However, in picking the nominees to foreign missions, the president did not indicate their stations.

Mr Ogango, a former Director-General of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority, wrote to the National Assembly's Defence and Foreign Relations Committee communicating his decision.

Chairman Katoo ole Metito in turn communicated the decision to the committee on Monday.

Mr Ogango had been scheduled to appear before the committee for vetting on Monday.

Others who are to be vetted are former Migori Senator Wilfred Machage, former Sports PS Richard Ekai and former Lagdera MP Mohammed Shidiye.

