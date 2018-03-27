Nigeria: Cronos Airline Launches Direct Port Harcourt-Accra Flights

Cronos Airlines has launched Malabo-Port Harcourt-Accra flights in a bid to offer its passengers more options and strengthen its presence on the West Coast.

The Port Harcourt-Accra service is introduced one year after the airline entered the Nigerian market with Lagos-Douala-Malabo flights.

The new service commenced March 16, 2018, and operates twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, and comes with special discounted fares across cabins.

According to a statement, business and pleasure travelers will have the opportunity to access the three oil-rich countries of Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Ghana with style and in an uninterrupted manner. The flights will connect passengers in a direct flight between Malabo, PH and Accra.

Cronos Airlines said with the new PH-Accra flight, it was bringing to bear its upscale service by giving passengers the best of flight services.

"This flight will give intending passengers opportunity to enjoy world-class in-flight services, on-time departure, peace of mind and efficient connectivity. This is regardless of whether an intending passenger is on business or pleasure trip," the statement said.

The Chairman of Peacock Group, Aare Segun Phillips added: "Our interest is to connect people by air to every destination. We want to facilitate business and pleasure and enhance economic growth in Nigeria and Africa in general.

We have been moving business travellers and tourists comfortably and efficiently to all our destinations.