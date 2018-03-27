Malawi: Lilongwe Water Board in Unjustifiable Water Tariff Hike

Some water consumers in Lilongwe have angrily reacted to unjustifiable and unrealistic water tariff hikes for January and February whose water bills have gone up to K100 000 a month.

The water consumers wondered how they could pay K100 000 for water bills when monthly salary for most people in the Capital City is way below the water bills.

"I get K40, 000 a month, you don't expect me to pay such a huge bill," said Samson Banda who lives in the city.

A lady, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals said she was in a shock after getting the water bill.

However, Maurice Kawihe, Lilongwe Water Board assistant public relations officer said the water bills were just human error and said the board is correcting the mistake.

"No one has paid those bills," said Kawihe.

He described the mistake as an operational error which has since been rectified after the issue was brought to the attention of the water board.