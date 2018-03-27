26 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Lilongwe Water Board in Unjustifiable Water Tariff Hike

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Some water consumers in Lilongwe have angrily reacted to unjustifiable and unrealistic water tariff hikes for January and February whose water bills have gone up to K100 000 a month.

The water consumers wondered how they could pay K100 000 for water bills when monthly salary for most people in the Capital City is way below the water bills.

"I get K40, 000 a month, you don't expect me to pay such a huge bill," said Samson Banda who lives in the city.

A lady, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals said she was in a shock after getting the water bill.

However, Maurice Kawihe, Lilongwe Water Board assistant public relations officer said the water bills were just human error and said the board is correcting the mistake.

"No one has paid those bills," said Kawihe.

He described the mistake as an operational error which has since been rectified after the issue was brought to the attention of the water board.

Malawi

Desabre to Test Fresh Faces Against Malawi

Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre declined to pick out individual standout players in the 3-1 victory over Sao Tome and… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.