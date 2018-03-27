Officials from the ministries of Finance and Local Government confirmed that they do not have projects which are to be financed by the controversial K4 billion.

Ministry of Finance spokesperson Davies Sado said officials from the ministry of Local Government and Rural Development were well placed to respond.

"There are guidelines which were put in place on how to disburse and use the money so the ministry of Local Government and Rural Development," said Sado.

He said the ministry of Finance would just finance the projects after they are identified.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development spokesperson Mulhabase Mughogho said her ministry is not responsible for identifying the projects.

"The guidelines clearly say area development committees would identify the projects," said Mughogho.

Some civil society organisations are pushing for the resignation of Finance minister Goodall Gondwe, saying he has failed to explain where he got the K4 billion which the government wants to splash to each constituency.

Gondwe and the government say the finance minister cannot resign.

The issue has deeply divided the civil society organisations with some of them calling for peaceful demonstrations on March 27 whilst others say there is no need for demonstrations.