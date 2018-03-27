26 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Don't Give Up,' Says 74-Year-Old Master's Graduate

Tagged:

Related Topics

When Elizabeth Robertson, 74, started her master's degree at Stellenbosch University, her fellow students thought she was a new professor on campus.

Once the students found out she was one of them, they were polite, respectful, and turned, like her, to stressing about whether they would pass.

"I am still astounded," said Robertson, of her graduation on Thursday last week with a master's degree in ancient cultures, cum laude.

Robertson, who is originally from England, told News24 that there were many days that she just wanted to give up, and when she handed in her dissertation, the wait for the examiners' feedback was so long that she feared the worst.

"I really began to think I had failed," she said.

Robertson studied the 6th and 5th century BCE educational systems in Athens and Sparta, the two most prominent city states in those periods.

Her thesis topic was "Growing up Greek: The differing journeys through childhood in ancient Athens and Sparta".

It was not her first time at university.

Her major for her Bachelor of Arts degree had been in history.

'Blood, sweat, tears'

Her husband died in 2010 and a few years later she moved to Stellenbosch and then to Somerset West, according to Stellenbosch University's biography on her. Robertson did not know anybody except her daughter and her daughter's family.

She felt it would be unfair for her daughter and her family to keep her entertained, so when she saw an advertisement for a postgraduate diploma at Stellenbosch, she signed up, and completed it in 2014.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it," she said.

"When it was done I didn't know what do with myself. So I thought I would do a master's."

She said the last three months of the programme were difficult and draining - "a nightmare really".

Asked for advice to other students struggling with the last long haul, she said: "Think how much it has cost you in blood, sweat, and tears. Don't give up. It's just the last hurdle."

Although Robertson reads a lot and misses the depth she found in the books she read for her master's, for now further study is not part of her plan.

"But I won't say never," she laughs.

News24

South Africa

South African Director to Helm Trevor Noah Movie

South African director, Liesl Tommy, has been signed to direct the big screen adaptation of Trevor Noah's autobiography,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.