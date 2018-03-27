26 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

South Sudan Warns Khartoum Over Border Military Build-Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Oduha

Juba — South Sudan has warned Sudan for allegedly deploying troops at Kuek in Northern Upper Nile State.

The Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) spokesman, Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang, said the army in Juba was aware of the heavy presence of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) along the common border.

He said the Sudanese forces were moving with their heavy equipment along Kuek border, adding that there was no reason provided for the movement.

The movement, Brig Koang noted, was unusual and could be viewed as a security threat to the government in Juba.

"Where there is movement of manpower with equipment of combat service support, it raises an eyebrow," he said.

The South Sudan military official further said the SPLA was monitoring the SAF movement closely and would respond to any action endangering the territorial integrity of the young nation.

South Sudan and Sudan have signed multiple pacts to cease border tensions in 2012, but there has been zero commitment to the agreements.

The two countries have also been exchanging allegations of rebels support from both sides since the split of the Sudan in 2011.

South Sudan

Official Lauds China's Humanitarian Aid

China's emergency relief assistance has enhanced the South Sudanese government's ability to reach out to vulnerable… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.