Seychelles: First Leaders Forum of 2018

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, chaired the first Leaders Forum of the year at State House this afternoon, whereby the legislative priorities for 2018 were discussed and reviewed. The leaders also discussed other matters of national interest, including the Constitutional Review.
Present at the meeting was the Vice-President, Mr Vincent Meriton, Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon Nicholas Prea, the Leader of the Opposition, Hon Wavel Ramkalawan, Leader of Government Business, Hon Charles Decommarmond, the Attorney General, Mr Frank Ally, and the Secretary of State for Cabinet Affairs, Mr Mohammed Afif.