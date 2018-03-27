Seychelles President Receives Delegation From Thai Union

press release

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, received the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Thai Union, Mr Thiraphong Chansiri, at State House this morning. Mr Chansiri and his delegation are in Seychelles to inaugurate a new waste water treatment plant by the Indian Ocean Tuna Limited (IOT), to visit the operations of IOT, and to further discuss the strategic and investment plans of the company in Seychelles.

President Faure welcomed the delegation to Seychelles and thanked them for the fruitful and long-term partnership Thai Union shares with the country. On behalf of the government, the President recognised the plans that IOT has as a solid partner of Seychelles, and said that the government needs to facilitate where possible.

"Let us try to strengthen this friendship and bring it to the new heights it deserves. I would like to express government's appreciation for this very strong partnership with the Indian Ocean Tuna Limited. IOT has opportunities to attract more Seychellois, at both technical and managerial levels," said the President.

During the meeting, Mr Chansiri conveyed his appreciation for the support shown by President Faure. He briefed the President on the new changes of the board of directors of the Thai Union and strategies to meet their long-term commitments and strengthen the relationship with Seychelles. He also spoke about the construction of a dock and cold storage facilities which is already underway next to IOT. He discussed constraints such as the cost of utilities, recruiting Seychellois workers, and employee housing among others.

"This year alone, Thai Union has committed to invest close to 30 million Euros in Seychelles, of which 8 million has been used for the construction of a new waste water treatment plant. 11 million will go toward the improvement of the dock and cold storage facilities for IOT, and 5 million will be for our housing projects for our expatriates. So that makes almost 25 million Euros and we have an additional 5 million for the improvement of our facilities," said Mr Chansiri in an interview with the local press after the meeting.

Thai Union is the main shareholder of MW Brands (MWB), which holds 60% of shares in IOT, while the Seychelles government through Société Seychelloise D'Investissements (SSI) holds the remaining 40%. Thai Union has been described as the "seafood superpower" by Forbes magazine and is responsible for 21% of the world's canned tuna production.

Also present at the meeting was the Group Strategy Director at Thai Union, Mr Sven Massen, Supply Industrial Director at Thai Union, Mr Jean-Philippe Martenot, General Manager IOT Ltd, Mr Nichol Elizabeth, and PR, Communication and Events Manager IOT Ltd, Ms Maureen Nibourette.