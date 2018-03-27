Angola: BDA Manager Works in Moxico Province

Luena — Angolan Development Bank (ADA) board chairperson Abraão Gourgel has been working since Monday (Monday) in Moxico province to see projects financed by the public financial institution.

Upon arrival in Luena, the chairperson of the BDA held a courtesy meeting with the provincial governor of Moxico, Gonçalves Muandumba, with whom he addressed issues related to ongoing projects in the region, among other social and economic issues.

Still today, Abraão Gourgel went to the municipality of Cameia, 102 kilometers east of the city of Luena, where he will evaluate the progress of rice production projects by the companies "Culinanga Lda", "Chivumaji", "Ferplex Ndituga Lda "and" Rosa Quemba Investimentos".

On Tuesday, 27, the BDA president will travel to Lucusse commune and Luvuei village, more than 150 kilometers south of the city of Luena, where he will also visit the project to produce the honey implemented in the Cooperative Maria Celeste family and of wood exploitation by the company "Madeira kujolela", respectively.