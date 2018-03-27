Angola: President Unveils Teachers' Training Institute

Luanda — The Angolan president, João Lourenço, unveiled Saturday in Luanda's municipality of Ingombota the teachers' training school Mutu-Ya-Kevela, which benefited from eight-year rehabilitation works.

The institute, with capacity to accommodate 3200 students is comprised of 31 classrooms, informatic, biology, physics, chemistry, geology and multimedia laboratories mainly for the training of pre-school, primary and basic education teachers.

The rehabilitation works budgeted at USD 24 million is expected to improve the teaching of the Portuguese, English and French languages as well as mathematics.

Previously known as Liceu Salvador Correia, Mutu-Ya-Kevela was unveiled in Luanda in the beginning of the century 20.

In its early stage several Angolan nationalist studied in this school such as the first and second Heads of State António Agostinho Neto and José Eduardo dos Santos respectively.