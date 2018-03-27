Uganda/Malawi: Desabre to Test Fresh Faces Against Malawi

Kampala — Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre declined to pick out individual standout players in the 3-1 victory over Sao Tome and Principe on Saturday, instead pointing to the need to further test more formations in today's friendly against Malawi at Namboole.

"It's not a question of individuals," he said, "We are looking at combinations between players.

"We will definitely make changes against Malawi; not the whole team but we will have to look at more players and also have different combinations."

The Frenchman gave five players including captain and goalkeeper Denis Onyango, Nicholas Wadada, Hassan Wasswa, scorers Joseph Ochaya and Murushid Juuko all 90 minutes; dropping a hint on who could be rested to give chance to others against the Flames.

Chance to shine

Against Sao Tome, Godfrey Walusimbi paved way for the long alienated Alex Kakuba, debutant Bevis Mugabi came off for Timothy Awanyi, apprentices Fahad Bayo, Abraham Ndugwa, Tadeo Lwanga, and Yunus Sentamu replaced Milton Karisa, Kizito Luwagga, Godfrey Kizito and Emmanuel Okwi respectively.

KCCA marksman Derrick Nsibambi, Hood Kawesa, Al Merreikh goalkeeper Salim Jamal, Denis Guma, Isaac Isinde and Charles Lukwago did not sniff action on Saturday and are likely to have a run-out today.

Nsibambi, especially, could be given a rare start ahead of Luwagga, who looked out of shape against Sao Tome, with Okwi drifting to the left and Karisa maintaining his tireless runs on the right midfield.

But with Ndugwa coming off the bench to score Uganda's third on his debut at the weekend, Desabre could further reward the Masavu striker.

Proud debutant

"I'm proud of my debut," said Ndugwa, "Especially coming from a team that is fighting relegation." Masavu are bottom of the Uganda Premier League (UPL) with 18 points from 21 matches. "I'm happy the coach gave me a chance, and I scored. Actually, the coach told me you are going to score, and I scored. So I will continue working hard."

Defenders Isinde and Guma could be given a chance while Kakuba, a player Desabre talked about in high prospects when he took over, also stands more minutes against the Flames. There is a strong claim for playing time for Lukwago and Jamal, both impressive in goal for their clubs, should Desabre decide to rest Onyango. Malawi's last visit to Uganda ended goalless in 2014.