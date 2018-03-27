Photo: John Batanudde/Daily Monitor

CAF Executive Committee member Leodegar Tenga and Fufa president Moses Magogo watch as CAF general secretary Amry Fahmy plants a tree at Kitubulu.

Kampala — The happening and hospitable atmosphere in Entebbe town is just about to welcome another recreational amenity - the artistic Fufa Beach Arena at Kitubulu.

Construction work at the proposed three-acre facility didn't pose for a moment as Caf and Fufa officials arrived to unveil the project yesterday, partly because they have a May deadline to beat.

Caf general secretary Amry Fahmy and Caf Executive Committee member Leodegar Tenga led a strong Beach Soccer and Futsal delegation that joined Fufa to commission the shs720 ($200000) stadium expected to have a 2000 sitting capacity.

"We started thinking about this project when we were awarded the right to host Cecafa Beach Soccer tourney (due May-June)," Fufa Vice president and head of projects Justus Mugisha, revealed.

The project is going to be in three stages according to Mugisha; the playing surface which is set to be completed in the next one week and the construction of the stands expected to be done by May when the tourney commences.

"The facility will washrooms and a restaurant but it must be environmental friendly because the land belongs to National Forestry Authority (NFA)," Mugisha added. Entebbe Municipal Mayor Vincent De-Paul Kayanja welcomed the facility which he believes will have a 'developmental spill-over' effect.

"Government had an idea of de-gazzeting Kitubulu forest but it has been activated for sports, hospitality and tourism. We have a deficit of facilities but that this facility will address the problem on the beach-line," he stressed.

Fufa president Moses Magogo, also the Caf Beach Soccer Committee chairman, said the facility's scarcity had formed a bulk of the committee discussion at Proitea Hotel in Entebbe.

"I'm privileged to be president when such developments are coming up. I thank Caf members for coming here for the meeting which coincided with our vision," Magogo told Daily Monitor. "Uganda has been at the forefront of football development in the region and I'm afraid they will be ahead of us (Tanzanians) even when we have many kilometers of beach space," Tenga, revealed.

"I would like to be invited when you open this facility because I don't want this great concept to remain on paper." The Caf delegation later visited Futsal premises in Kisenyi.