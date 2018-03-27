Angola: Culture Minister Highlights Angolan's Spirit of Solidarity

Luanda — The Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira, highlighted Sunday in Luanda the solidarity, reconciliation and humanistic spirit of the Angolan people, which has resulted in a country committed to peace, national unity, social inclusion and progress.

Speaking at the Kimbanguist church service that brought together in Luanda thousands of believers, politicians, religious and civilian leaders, including foreign delegations, the minister emphasized that despite being a laic state, the Angolan government maintains cooperation and partnership relations with the Kimbanguista Church, which has a number of initiatives involving training, education, social assistance, health, within the communities.

Carolina Cerqueira also referred to the importance that the Executive gives to the role of the Church in society, highlighting the creation by the President of the Republic, João Manuel Lourenço, of an Interministerial Commission for the Study and follow-up of the Religious Phenomenon, which includes six ministerial departments under coordination of the Ministry of Culture.