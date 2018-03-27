26 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Handball - Angolans Face Cameroonians in Cup Winners Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — 1º de Agosto is in Group A of the 34th edition of the Women's Handball Cup winners' Cup, to be held in Cairo (Egypt) from 13 to 22 April, along with the Dynamique of Cameroon, Cara of Congo Brazzaville, HC Heritage of DRC and Al Ahly of Egypt.

The "military" team is in possession of the title and goes to the search of its fourth trophy. The other Angolan representatives Petro de Luanda, who return to African competitions two years later, is in Group B, with Cameroon Fap, Abo Sport of Congo Brazzaville, Stade Mandji of Gabon and HBC of Cote d'Ivoire.

The trio-color club are leading the rankings of this second largest club competition under the aegis of the African Handball Confederation (CAHB), with seven titles.

Angola

Former President Dos Santos' Son Charged With Fraud

José Filomeno dos Santos, the former president of the Angolan Sovereign Fund and son of former Angolan president… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.