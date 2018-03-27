Angola: Handball - Angolans Face Cameroonians in Cup Winners Cup

Luanda — 1º de Agosto is in Group A of the 34th edition of the Women's Handball Cup winners' Cup, to be held in Cairo (Egypt) from 13 to 22 April, along with the Dynamique of Cameroon, Cara of Congo Brazzaville, HC Heritage of DRC and Al Ahly of Egypt.

The "military" team is in possession of the title and goes to the search of its fourth trophy. The other Angolan representatives Petro de Luanda, who return to African competitions two years later, is in Group B, with Cameroon Fap, Abo Sport of Congo Brazzaville, Stade Mandji of Gabon and HBC of Cote d'Ivoire.

The trio-color club are leading the rankings of this second largest club competition under the aegis of the African Handball Confederation (CAHB), with seven titles.