26 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Road to the DA Federal Congress - Fears That New Diversity Values Will Make Party Like the ANC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Carien Du Plessis

Three years ago the Democratic Alliance devised a "Values Charter" to define once and for all what the party believed in, and to give potential voters an easy reference point on what they'll be buying into. With just a year to the next election, the party is again searching for its soul - and some good selling points to boot.

Shortly after being elected DA leader in May 2015, Mmusi Maimane took to the road to preach the party's "Values Charter", which was adopted at the same conference where he was elected.

The two-page charter starts off by saying:

"We stand together with all South Africans who share a community of values embodied by these words: Freedom, Fairness and Opportunity."

It was supposed to project the image of a party caring about the community it lives in, and to establish some values that the fast-growing DA would define itself by - even as it became more diverse racially and in terms of ideological opinions.

Some in the party raised concerns about the emphasis on family, which earned the document the sardonic nickname of "the family values charter".

They lost to the likes of (still) Cape Town...

South Africa

South African Director to Helm Trevor Noah Movie

South African director, Liesl Tommy, has been signed to direct the big screen adaptation of Trevor Noah's autobiography,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.