27 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: APC Caucus Meeting - Saraki Present, Tinubu Absent

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday held its caucus meeting ahead of a meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) scheduled for Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari led other top government officials of the APC to the party's national caucus meeting.

The meeting was held at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Other top government officials who attended the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and state governors.

The national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, led other national officers of the party to the meeting. A national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was however conspicuously absent at the meeting.

Tinubu is heading a presidential reconciliation committee set up to reconcile aggrieved party members across the country. It had earlier been speculated that he may present his interim report at the meeting.

