26 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State Presents Condolences to French Counterpart

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, wrote to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to express deep feelings of solidarity and sorrow for bereaved families as a result of the recent terrorist attack that claimed four lives and left many others wounded.

According to a note from the President of Republic's Office that Angop had access to this Monday, in the message sent last Friday to his French counterpart, President João Lourenço said that he learned "with grave concern" of the attack which took place in the town of Trèbes, Carcassonne, in the south of France.

He adds that this is a "terrible event that unfortunately repeats itself in French territory". On Friday, a gunman killed three people and held hostages before being killed by security forces in the southern French town of Trèbes, Carcasonne.

The gunman also injured several people.

