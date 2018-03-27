South Africa: CSA Scolds Newlands Crowd Over Behaviour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has expressed its disappointment at the behaviour of the Newlands crowd during the third Test in Cape Town and asked for better behaviour moving forward.

On Friday, a fan was removed from the ground after verbally antagonising Australian opener David Warner on the staircase towards the dressing rooms while other spectators were also removed after wearing t-shirts that insulted Warner's wife, Candice Warner.

Aussie coach Darren Lehmann then addressed media after the day's play and revealed that his players had been the victims of personal abuse throughout the series and that the behaviour of the spectators in Cape Town had been "disgraceful".

Lehmann said that Cricket Australia lodged a formal complaint with CSA, and late on Friday night acting CEO Thabang Moroe responded with a statement.

"Cricket South Africa and the players appreciate fans' passionate support displayed at all our games," Moroe said.

"However the events that transpired today were not tolerable and something we don't want to see at any of our Test matches."

"We have since taken it upon ourselves to beef up our security personnel to ensure that players from both sides don't have to endure such unfortunate behaviour.

"Both CSA and the players encourage supporters to continue rooting for their teams and also to behave in a decorous manner that will allow this Test series to be played in true spirit of the game."

Newlands is expected to be extremely close to sold out on Saturday for day three.

Sport24