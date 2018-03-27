The Department of Immigration says it has sent forms to embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna to enable him "reclaim" his Kenyan citizenship and get clearance to enter Kenya.

Mr Miguna, who fought and defeated government attempt to re-deport him to Canada via Dubai on Monday night, has insisted that he is a Kenyan and does not need to surrender his travel documents for stamping.

FORMS

But Mr Joseph Munywoki, the acting director of Immigration Services, on Tuesday reiterated that the lawyer lost his Kenyan citizenship in 1998 when he became a Canadian at a time Kenyan laws did not allow dual citizenship.

After causing a scene at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Immigration officials decided get him the forms.

"To enable Miguna regularise his citizenship status, the Department of Immigration has dispatched the requisite application forms for Miguna to fill the process," the statement read.

Mr Joseph Munywoki, the acting director of Immigration Services said upon promulgation of the new constitution, which provided for dual citizenship, Mr Miguna was expected to regain his Kenyan citizenship by applying.

To date, he added, the Nasa activist has never done so.

He said Dr Miguna refused to hand over his travel documents for endorsement as required by law and international travel regulations.

The fiery lawyer arrived at 2.30pm via aboard an Emirates flight.

The Ministry of Interior said in compliance of a court order, they requested Mr Miguna to present the documents he used for traveling to facilitate his entry.

2017 ELECTION

The official said instead of presenting the documents, Dr Miguna became unruly and threw tantrums saying he was a Kenyan citizen who should be allowed to enter the country without immigration clearance.

"Instead, he presented his national ID and demanded to be cleared on the strength of the ID card," Mr Munywoki said.

"The ID card is only acceptable as a travel document to and from Northern corridor countries of Kenya Uganda, South Sudan. He has not originated from any of these countries."

But while the government insists Dr Miguna is not a Kenyan citizen at the moment, he was cleared to vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat on August 8, 2017.

How that happened remains a puzzle for the Uhuru Kenyatta administration.

He was deported from the country in February for his role in the mock swearing-in of Nasa leader Raila Odinga as the people's president on January 30.

His lawyers filed a case in court and managed to quash the deportation.

High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ruled that Mr Miguna should be allowed back to the country and he was free to use his Canadian passport should the government refuse to process his passport.