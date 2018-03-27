Zimbabwe: Chamisa's Campaign Goes Digital, Introduces e-Rallies

Movement for Democratic Change leader, Nelson Chamisa has taken his elections campaign a step higher after introducing e-rallies where he will use his Facebook page to share his vision to supporters and those who cannot physically attend MDC Alliance meetings across the country.

In a statement released today, MDC-T Presidential spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka said these innovative platforms will ensure that Chamisa continues to engage citizens on issues affecting Zimbabwe.

"The people's President Adv. Nelson Chamisa this week unveils new and exciting interactive platforms to share ideas and his vision for the imminent new Zimbabwe that sets in after the watershed forthcoming plebiscite.

"Tomorrow, the people's President launches a weekly series dubbed Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday to be released every Tuesday," said Tamborinyoka.

He added that the series will be Chamisa's personal message where he will explain his vision to Zimbabwe as part of his elections campaign.

"The series will be a personal weekly message that focuses on the President's vision, thought leadership, policies and ideas that will underpin the new Zimbabwe under his leadership.

"The series will also give insights and highlights of the journey, the ups and downs, the ins and outs as the people of Zimbabwe brace to make history by voting for real change and total transformation in the forthcoming polls," added Tamborinyoka.

He further noted that Chamisa's digital campaigns are aimed at enabling him to reach out to those people who do not attend rallies but are keen to engage with him on his vision for the country.

"President Chamisa will be commencing Road to Victory (R2V) e-rallies; a suave online and digital platform that will enable those who cannot make it to rallies to engage with him on policy and other issues.

"This will be in the form of a video posted on his interactive online platforms where he will be engaging Zimbabweans on a multiplicity of issues.

Chamisa's digital onslaught comes on the back of high penetration of social media in the country. On average, there are more than one million users per month with the majority being young people who have warmed up to the youthful politician's ascendancy to the helm of the country's biggest opposition.

Zanu PF candidate, Emmerson Mnangagwa recently appeared in a video encouraging his supporters to invade social media and counter pro-Chamisa youths.

Mnangagwa has also been active on his official Facebook and Twitter accounts regularly updating on his projects as well as answering to questions from members of the public. He has gone a step further to launch a website, signalling that this year's election could be a battle of the most visible online