26 March 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youths Demand Mines

Photo: ZANU PF Youth League Cape District
Zanu-PF Youth League.
By Stephen Chadenga

Zanu PF Midlands province youth chairperson, Edmore Samambwa has called for the seizure of "non-operational" mines in the province for redistribution to ruling party youths.

Addressing a youth campaign rally to drum up support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Gweru yesterday ahead of elections in July or August, Samambwa said youths should be allowed to carry out mining activities even without licences.

"We want mines that are not operational to be given to youths," Samambwa said to cheers from ruling party youths."

"We will apply for mining licences while carrying out mining activities. We are targeting all mines that are not operational and youths will work on them."

Samambwa said members of the police should not arrest the youths while they carry out operations on such mines.

He said working on mines which were not operational could not be classified as a criminal activity as youths would not have stolen from anyone.

