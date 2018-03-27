27 March 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Angola: Son of Ex-President Charged with Fraud

Tagged:

Related Topics

The son of Angola's former president was charged Sunday with fraud related to a $500 million transfer from the country's central bank to Britain.

Jose Filomeno dos Santos, former head of Angola's $5 billion sovereign wealth fund and son of former longtime president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, was charged with fraud. He has been barred from leaving the country.

Valter Filipe da Silva, former governor of the central bank, was also charged with fraud.

Dos Santos is the highest-profile figure to be charged since his father, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, left office in September after ruling the oil-rich Southern African nation for over three decades.

British authorities who froze the $500 million in the U.K. because they found the transaction suspicious have said that the money can be returned to Angola, Reuters reported.

Current president Joao Lourenco succeeded Jose Eduardo and promptly removed Jose Filomeno from his post as board chairman of Angola's sovereign wealth fund. Lourenco also fired the former president's daughter from her position as chair of the powerful state-owned oil company.

Angola

Former President Dos Santos' Son Charged With Fraud

José Filomeno dos Santos, the former president of the Angolan Sovereign Fund and son of former Angolan president… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.