Angola: Son of Ex-President Charged with Fraud

The son of Angola's former president was charged Sunday with fraud related to a $500 million transfer from the country's central bank to Britain.

Jose Filomeno dos Santos, former head of Angola's $5 billion sovereign wealth fund and son of former longtime president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, was charged with fraud. He has been barred from leaving the country.

Valter Filipe da Silva, former governor of the central bank, was also charged with fraud.

Dos Santos is the highest-profile figure to be charged since his father, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, left office in September after ruling the oil-rich Southern African nation for over three decades.

British authorities who froze the $500 million in the U.K. because they found the transaction suspicious have said that the money can be returned to Angola, Reuters reported.

Current president Joao Lourenco succeeded Jose Eduardo and promptly removed Jose Filomeno from his post as board chairman of Angola's sovereign wealth fund. Lourenco also fired the former president's daughter from her position as chair of the powerful state-owned oil company.