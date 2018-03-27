27 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Steps Up Mechanism to Retrieve Stolen Assets

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Abacha's loot.

Nigeria has taken a further step to recover illegally acquired assets, including monies, taken to Switzerland.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiss government and International Development Association on the matter.

The MoU is on the Return, Monitoring and Management of Illegally-Acquired Assets Confiscated by Switzerland.

The President also signed the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement between the Nigeria and Singapore for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income and Capital Gains.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said the signing of the instruments followed the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

"The first one is the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Government of the Republic of Singapore for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income and Capital Gains.

"The other was the Instrument of Ratification of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the Swiss Federal Council and the International Development Association on the Return, Monitoring and Management of Illegally-Acquired Assets Confiscated by Switzerland and to be restituted to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"With the execution of these instruments, Nigeria's trade relations with Singapore and income therefrom are expected to rise, while the return of illegal assets will not only boost the administration's anti-corruption drive, but also provide additional funds for critical infrastructure," Adesina said.

More on This

Nigeria, Swiss Govt Sign MOU On Return of Illegally Acquired Assets

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, signed Instrument of Ratification of Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, among Federal… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.