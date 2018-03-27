Sudan: Khartoum and Abuja to Cooperate in Animal Production Domains

Khartoum — The minister for Animal Wealth, Bushara Jumaa Aror, on Monday reviewed with the visiting Nigerian parliamentary delegation led by Dr Mohamed Tahiru, chairman of the Nigerian parliamentary agriculture committee, means for boosting bilateral relation sna opening of new horizons of cooperation in animal production, fodder and animal breeding fields.

The Nigerian delegation which currently participating in the Khartoum agriculture fair, has expressed desire to cooperate with the Sudan in the areas of animal wealth as Sudan stands out as the first African country in animal production

The meeting with the minister also reviewed how the two sides could exchange expertise in the animal sector and how to help boost development in the two countries, through cooperation and exchange of experience and expertise.

The two sides underlined the need to sign an MOU between the two ministries in the field of meats, dairy, fish and poultry and poultry products.

Sudan is seeking to achieve an annual income of 7 billion dollars from animal resources export in the coming fiscal year.

The country has over 120 million heads of cattle, beside its fishery riches. In the fiscal 2016 the country gained over 868 million dollars in animal exports.