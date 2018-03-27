27 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Judgment in Van Breda Trial to Be Postponed

Tagged:

Related Topics

three-year-old Henri van Breda was meant to learn his fate in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, however the judgment is expected to be postponed.

Judge Siraj Desai is scheduled to hand down his judgment before April 23.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed on Monday that Van Breda would appear in court, but that the matter would be postponed to a later date.

Van Breda pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister Marli, and defeating the ends of justice.

It is alleged that an intruder was behind the attack in the family's Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

Van Breda claimed that, after a fight with the axe-wielding intruder who was also armed with a knife, the man had escaped.

Source: News24

South Africa

Constitutional Court Decision Strengthens Workers and Laypeople

Employees who faced racial discrimination didn't get the legal niceties correct at the CCMA, but that shouldn't… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.