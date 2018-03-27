26 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 41st Anniversary of Liberation of Nakfa

Nakfa — The 41st anniversary of the liberation of Nakfa was observed on 24 March with enthusiastic featuring sports and artistic performances and other programs.

Explaining on the heroic feat demonstrated in the struggle to liberate Nakfa from the hands of the Ethiopian colonizers and the heavy sacrifice paid, the administrator of Nakfa sub-zone, Mr. Yakob Idris said that Nakfa once liberated had never fell into the enemy hands in the protracted thirty years war and that will have unique place in the Eritrean history.

The coordinator of the event, Mr. Osman Tiluk on his part pointed out that the steadfastness demonstrated and the sacrifice paid in the struggle to liberate Nakfa has been the foundation for the developments that followed in the struggle for independence.

The members of the "Jemahir" association that participated in the event also gave extensive briefings to the students of Tsabra School on the heroic feats demonstrated to liberate Nakfa.

Nakfa was liberated on 23 March 1977 after six months of encirclement and heavy fighting.

