23 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sports Minister Withdraws Inquiry Into Deadly FNB Stadium Stampede

Tagged:

Related Topics

The commission of inquiry into the stampede that killed two people at an Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs game in 2017 has been called off by the Sport and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa.

Xasa issued a statement on Friday afternoon announcing that the commission had been withdrawn.

"I, Tokozile Xasa, MP, minister of sport and recreation, hereby... withdraw such committee and its terms of reference to investigate the tragic events at the soccer match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on 29 July 2017 at which two soccer fans died and 21 others were injured," the notice read.

Spokesperson Mickey Modisane said the department would issue a statement giving reasons for the withdrawal "at an appropriate time".

The commission was established by Xasa's predecessor, Thulas Nxesi, before the Cabinet reshuffle last year.

It was meant to look into the circumstances around the stampede that left two fans dead and 21 others injured, some critically.

News24 reported at the time that the stampede occurred after thousands of people became unruly before the start of the match.

At the time, City of Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee on public safety Michael Sun said: "We understand the alleged cause of the stampede to be people trying to sell or present fake tickets at the gate, one thing led to another, resulting in the stampede."

Source: News24

South Africa

Constitutional Court Decision Strengthens Workers and Laypeople

Employees who faced racial discrimination didn't get the legal niceties correct at the CCMA, but that shouldn't… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.