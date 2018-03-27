South Africa: Sports Minister Withdraws Inquiry Into Deadly FNB Stadium Stampede

The commission of inquiry into the stampede that killed two people at an Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs game in 2017 has been called off by the Sport and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa.

Xasa issued a statement on Friday afternoon announcing that the commission had been withdrawn.

"I, Tokozile Xasa, MP, minister of sport and recreation, hereby... withdraw such committee and its terms of reference to investigate the tragic events at the soccer match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on 29 July 2017 at which two soccer fans died and 21 others were injured," the notice read.

Spokesperson Mickey Modisane said the department would issue a statement giving reasons for the withdrawal "at an appropriate time".

The commission was established by Xasa's predecessor, Thulas Nxesi, before the Cabinet reshuffle last year.

It was meant to look into the circumstances around the stampede that left two fans dead and 21 others injured, some critically.

News24 reported at the time that the stampede occurred after thousands of people became unruly before the start of the match.

At the time, City of Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee on public safety Michael Sun said: "We understand the alleged cause of the stampede to be people trying to sell or present fake tickets at the gate, one thing led to another, resulting in the stampede."

