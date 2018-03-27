27 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian Bank Wins 'Best Bank in Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Award' in U.S.

Keystone Bank Limited, Nigeria's fastest growing financial institution at the weekend was recognised for its extraordinary support for Women Entrepreneurs as it won "Best Bank In Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Category" ahead of its peers.

The lender clinched the award at the 2018 Global Impact Leadership Award held In New York, U.S.

The award, the organisers noted is in recognition of Keystone Bank's leadership role as in expanding access to funds for women entrepreneurs in Nigeria and the rest of Africa where it operates.

This feat they further said has brought about unprecedented growth to the business sector and by extension, the nation's economy and that of Africa.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering tailor-made convenient and reliable solutions to every customer's needs.

