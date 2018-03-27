South Africa: Shifting Political Ground Challenges All Parties

26 March 2018

South African politics is in flux, following the removal of Jacob Zuma and election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC and State President. No party is as shaken by this change and its consequences as the DA, whose electoral prospects have been dented, though the EFF and ANC itself are also facing challenges. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

The removal of Jacob Zuma as ANC and state president and some of the early steps of the Cyril Ramaphosa-led ANC and government has posed challenges for opposition parties, especially the DA.

One year ago, the DA, in alliance with other opposition parties, seemed poised to challenge the ANC's electoral dominance nationally. But the DA's internal factional battles, its inability or refusal to reconfigure its identity as a political party more representative of the country as a whole especially of black people has undermined its opportunities.

In addition, its capacity to mount any electoral challenge has been hampered by its disrespectful handling of parties with whom it formed alliances after the 2016 local government elections.

The dominant white faction within the DA continues to accord insufficient salience to race, the importance of becoming a party that is demographically representative of the...

