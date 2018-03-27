25 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: CSA Congratulates Titans On Winning Sunfoil Series Title

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday congratulated the Titans on winning the Sunfoil Series four-day franchise competition after a closely contested final round of fixtures over the weekend.

"Congratulations to the Titans who have now done the double for the 2017-18 season, having previously won the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge as well," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"It was very pleasing that the series went right down to the wire with five of the six franchises having a chance of winning going into the final weekend and congratulations to all of them on their competitive spirit.

"It is also encouraging that three franchises have been successful in the various competitions with the Warriors and Dolphins having shared the One-Day Cup.

"The weather has played an unfortunately dominant role in all three the franchise competitions this season," concluded Moroe.

Source: Sport24

