27 March 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

South Sudan: Official Lauds China's Humanitarian Aid

Tagged:

Related Topics

Juba — China's emergency relief assistance has enhanced the South Sudanese government's ability to reach out to vulnerable people, South Sudan's relief agency said on Friday.

Santino Bol Muoter, Deputy Chairperson of South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC), told Xinhua that Beijing's food and non-food contribution last year enabled them to assist tens of thousands of needy people.

Last year, China provided tonnes of assistance including rice, tents, mosquito nets and blankets as emergency relief package to the war-torn East African nation.

Muoter said the RRC was still holding over 69,000 bags of Chinese rice in its stores and they would be distributed to vulnerable people.

"China is one of the friendly countries to South Sudan and we benefit from China in various aid including food aid and other material aid. We are grateful and we thank China for being a good friend especially in this hard time for South Sudan," Muoter said.

South Sudan has been embroiled in more than four years of civil strife that has have taken a devastating toll on the people.

The UN estimates that 2.3 million South Sudanese have fled into neighboring countries and another 1.9 million were displaced internally.

South Sudan

Pressure Mounts On Abusers

Are words finally turning into action on South Sudan? In a communiqué issued today, regional Intergovernmental… Read more »

Read the original article on Focac.

Copyright © 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.