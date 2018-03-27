South Sudan: Official Lauds China's Humanitarian Aid

Juba — China's emergency relief assistance has enhanced the South Sudanese government's ability to reach out to vulnerable people, South Sudan's relief agency said on Friday.

Santino Bol Muoter, Deputy Chairperson of South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC), told Xinhua that Beijing's food and non-food contribution last year enabled them to assist tens of thousands of needy people.

Last year, China provided tonnes of assistance including rice, tents, mosquito nets and blankets as emergency relief package to the war-torn East African nation.

Muoter said the RRC was still holding over 69,000 bags of Chinese rice in its stores and they would be distributed to vulnerable people.

"China is one of the friendly countries to South Sudan and we benefit from China in various aid including food aid and other material aid. We are grateful and we thank China for being a good friend especially in this hard time for South Sudan," Muoter said.

South Sudan has been embroiled in more than four years of civil strife that has have taken a devastating toll on the people.

The UN estimates that 2.3 million South Sudanese have fled into neighboring countries and another 1.9 million were displaced internally.