South Africa: KZN Security Guard Killed By Train On His Way to Work

A 22-year-old security guard was killed when he was hit by a train in Shaka's Head on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Friday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst told News24 that it appeared that the man had been on his way to work when he was hit by the train.

"IPSS medical rescue paramedics were called to the Shaka's Head railway station train tracks running through an informal settlement in the early hours of this morning (Friday)," he said.

Herbst said the man was declared dead shortly after the arrival of their advanced life support paramedics.

"The person was killed due to his serious injuries," he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Umhlali police had opened an inquest docket for investigation.

He said the man's body had been found next to the railway line at about 06:30.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," he said.

Herbst added that this was the second incident on the same railway track in the same area.

A man was taken to hospital after he was knocked down by a train and suffered critical injuries earlier this week, Herbst said.

Source: News24