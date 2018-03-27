Nigeria: Epidemic Looms As Refuse Heaps Take Over Benin Markets

Benin — PALPABLE fears of outbreak of epidemic loom at some of the major markets in Benin City, Edo State following heaps of refuse which have taken over the markets,Vanguard investigation revealed.

Some of the affected markets are Ekiosa Oliha and New Benin, all in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

At Ekiosa market situated between 2nd East Circular Road and Murtala Muhammed Way, Benin City, the popular Lucky Igbinedion Way at the market has become a no-go area for motorists and other road users due to refuse that has locked the road.

Those who suffer more as a result of the waste dump, and shop owners in an interview with Vanguard, claimed that they had reported the issue to the appropriate authority on the need to clear the refuse, but lamented that their appeals fell on deaf ears.

One of them, who did not want his name in print, said: "We have always tried to stop those dumping the refuse on the road but it was futile as those involved always refused to cooperate and this has led to quarrels.

"We called on the state government to come to our help as the raining season is fast approaching, which may trigger outbreak of disease in the market and state as a whole."

Efforts to speak with officials of Ministry of Environment failed as they could not be reached.